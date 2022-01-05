Chennai

Couple held for staging MRTS robbery

Government Railway Police (GRP), Thiruvanmiyur, on Tuesday arrested railway staff Tikka Ram Meena of the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station for staging a robbery at the ticket counter with the aid of his wife Saraswathi.

Tikka Ram, posted at the ticket counter, had on Monday morning claimed he was tied up at gunpoint by a three-member gang, which took away ₹1.32 lakh from the cabin. The couple were produced before a judicial magistrate. An official said the Southern Railway suspended the clerk. Based on the case’s verdict, action would be taken.


