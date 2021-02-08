Chennai

Couple held for murdering man, trying to hide body

Personnel from the Kattur police station arrested a couple who tried to dispose of the body of a man, whom one of them had murdered near Ponneri on Saturday.

According to the police, Devendra Singh and his wife Marge Singh, from Uttar Pradesh, were staying in Kattur village.

On Saturday, when Devendra returned home, he saw his wife and co-worker Manoj together.

He hit Manoj with a log in a fit of rage, killing him.

Body in gunny bag

To cover up the crime, the couple decided to dispose of the body on a railway track.

They carried the body in a gunny bag while riding a bike. However, policemen on night patrol stopped them and found the body when they checked the bag.

Investigation is on.

