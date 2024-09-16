GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple held for misappropriation of funds

Updated - September 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud Wing of Avadi City Police have arrested a couple for allegedly cheating a business partner of a private engineering firm and misappropriating ₹6 crore. 

The couple, identified as R. Nagarajan, 55, and his wife Amudha, 49, of Villivakkam, was arrested following a complaint from Sathish, 58, of West Tambaram.

According to the complaint, Sathish and Nagarajan, in association with three others, were running an engineering firm in Athipet from 2009. As other partners had resigned, Sathish and Nagarajan held a 50: 50 partnership in the firm which had machinery worth several crores. 

Sathish had allowed Nagarajan to take full control of the firm. However, Nagarajan started a new firm on the same premises in his wife’s name and transferred all properties and revenue of the old firm to the new firm. Thereby, Nagarajan caused criminal breach of trust by cheating and misappropriating funds, the complainant alleged.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST

