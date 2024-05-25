ADVERTISEMENT

Couple held for job racket

Published - May 25, 2024 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Elephant Gate Police arrested a couple for cheating job aspirants after receiving money by promising to get them government jobs and by giving fake appointment orders.

Police said one K. Dinesh Kumar, 26, of Ariyalur approached one Mohan and paid ₹9 lakh to get a government job for his fiancé. Later, on verification he found the order to be fake. Based on the complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar, a case was registered.

Police arrested J.Mohan, 47, of Erode and his wife M.Kousalya, 35, who were involved in the racket. One laptop, ₹1.47 lakh, nine mobile phones, 34 fake appointment orders, 49 fake government stamps, eight identity cards and other items were seized from them. Further investigation revealed that the couple had cheated a few others also by promising them to get government jobs such as clerks and office assistants.

