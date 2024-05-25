GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Couple held for job racket

Published - May 25, 2024 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Elephant Gate Police arrested a couple for cheating job aspirants after receiving money by promising to get them government jobs and by giving fake appointment orders.

Police said one K. Dinesh Kumar, 26, of Ariyalur approached one Mohan and paid ₹9 lakh to get a government job for his fiancé. Later, on verification he found the order to be fake. Based on the complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar, a case was registered.

Police arrested J.Mohan, 47, of Erode and his wife M.Kousalya, 35, who were involved in the racket. One laptop, ₹1.47 lakh, nine mobile phones, 34 fake appointment orders, 49 fake government stamps, eight identity cards and other items were seized from them. Further investigation revealed that the couple had cheated a few others also by promising them to get government jobs such as clerks and office assistants.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.