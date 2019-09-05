Couple held for cheating

Sleuths attached to the CB-CID have arrested a couple for cheating post office recurring deposit holders to the tune of ₹42 lakh.

The duo have been identified as Srinivasan and his wife Rathinam.

Between 2012 and 2017, Srinivasan collected ₹2,500 for each of the 28 recurring deposit accounts from customers Gowtham and Padma of Kodambakkam. However, he did not deposit the money at the Kodambakkam post office, and cheated the two to the tune of ₹42 lakh. Saraswathy, an authorised agent, who had nominated Srinivasan to collect the recurring deposit amount, had registered a case in January 2018.