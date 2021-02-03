Chennai

Couple get 10 years RI for peddling drugs

A special court set up for cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has convicted and sentenced a couple to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling and selling ganja at Thoraipakkam.

A special police team was checking vehicles at Choolaimanagar on September 21, 2019, when it intercepted a two-wheeler.

The accused, P. Chidambaram, and his wife Jothi alias Nagajothi, 25, who were riding the two-wheeler, were arrested as they were found to be carrying 23 kg of ganja.

At the conclusion of the trial, the special court on Monday sentenced the couple to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and levied ₹1 lakh fine on them.

