Couple from Bengaluru found dead

They had moved out of Bengaluru

A couple from Bengaluru were found dead on the roadside at Sithalapakkam early on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased were identified as Abinesh, 28, and Pallavi, 22, of R.K. Puram in Bengaluru. The police control room received a call at 12.30 a.m. that two people were found dead on the roadside pavement at Arasan Kalani Main Road at Sithalapakkam.

The police said the couple had escaped from Bengaluru since their parents were against their relationship and had been staying at the house of Abinesh’s sister for two weeks.

When the couple were asked to return to Bengaluru, they decided to take the extreme step, the police said. The police registered a case and sent the bodies to Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Those in need of counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.