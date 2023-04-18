HamberMenu
Couple, friend arrested for attacking and abusing police in Choolaimedu 

The video of the three creating a ruckus with the police personnel was widely shared on social media. On a complaint from the duty policemen, the Choolaimedu police have registered a case

April 18, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Choolaimedu police have arrested three persons, including a married couple, on charges of abusing and attacking a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police during a vehicle check on Monday early morning. 

The arrested have been identified as J. Sathyaraj, 32, of Sakthi Nagar, his wife S. Akshaya, 30, and their friend A. Vinoth Kumar, 32, from Nungambakkam. 

Police said Sub-Inspector Lokinathan and his team members were checking vehicles near the junction between Choolai and Nelson Manickam Road. Sathyaraj, while seated on a vehicle, was pushing from behind with his feet another two-wheeler on which Vinoth Kumar was seated. The police stopped the duo and asked for documents of the vehicle. They had the documents for only one of the vehicles. Police told them the vehicle without documents would be retained at the police station and they could collect it the following morning after furnishing the ownership documents.

However, one of them picked up an argument with the police and Sathyaraj called his wife Akshaya to the spot. 

Police said Akshaya, who arrived at the spot started abusing the police personnel and hurled a police cap and keys at them. The video of her and two others creating a ruckus with the police personnel was widely shared on social media. Based on a complaint from the duty policemen, the Choolaimedu police registered a case and arrested the three. They were produced before the jurisdictional court and remanded in judicial custody.

