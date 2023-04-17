ADVERTISEMENT

Couple found dead in apartment complex in Vanagaram

April 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police say an investigation is under way to ascertain the reason for their deaths

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were found dead in a quarters attached to an apartment complex in Vanagaram near Maduravoyal.

The police identified the victims as Prem Deuba, 30, and his wife Kamala Deuba, both Nepalese nationals. Prem had been working as a security staff at the apartment complex for the last few months, and the couple had been staying in the employees’ quarters.

As they were found dead under suspicious circumstances, a relative, who is working in the city, lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police. The police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The police said the reason for their deaths was not immediately known and an investigation was under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US