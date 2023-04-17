HamberMenu
Couple found dead in apartment complex in Vanagaram

The police say an investigation is under way to ascertain the reason for their deaths

April 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were found dead in a quarters attached to an apartment complex in Vanagaram near Maduravoyal.

The police identified the victims as Prem Deuba, 30, and his wife Kamala Deuba, both Nepalese nationals. Prem had been working as a security staff at the apartment complex for the last few months, and the couple had been staying in the employees’ quarters.

As they were found dead under suspicious circumstances, a relative, who is working in the city, lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police. The police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The police said the reason for their deaths was not immediately known and an investigation was under way.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

