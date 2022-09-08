Couple found dead in a lodge

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 21:34 IST

A young couple were found dead at a lodge in Triplicane on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as K. Prasenjit Ghosh, 23, and M. Arpita Pal, 20, from West Bengal. The police said that on Saturday at around 9 p.m., the couple checked into the lodge. On Wednesday morning, a staff of the lodge noticed foul smell from the room and informed the police.

The police broke open the door and found the couple dead. They sent the bodies to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

