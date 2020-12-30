Couple electrocuted

A 30-year-old woman and her husband, who attempted to save her, were electrocuted after they came in contact with an electric water heater on Wednesday afternoon in Ayapakkam, near Thirumullaivoyal.
Police said the couple was living with two children at Marutham block of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Quarters, Ayapakkam. The names of the dead were given as Vijayakumar, 38, who was working in a private firm in Ambattur, and his wife Sasikala, 30.
On Wednesday afternoon, Sasikala went into the bathroom to check water in the bucket. While removing the immersion rod, she suffered an electric shock. When she did not respond, her husband went to the bathroom to check on her. But he, too, got electrocuted. Both died before help could arrive.
