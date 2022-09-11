Couple detained under Goondas Act for cheating multiple people

They had swindled money from victims in Chennai, Salem and Kerala by befriending them online

Sivaraman R 10065 CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 01:19 IST

The police have detained a couple under the Goondas Act after they were arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing for swindling money from several people after luring them through web chats on a mobile app.

Recently, Santhosh Kumar lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a woman called Shyamala befriended him on a mobile app called 'Chat Karo'. On being promised a contract to run a canteen at a software firm on East Coast Road, he had transferred ₹56 lakh to an account mentioned by the woman, but he was cheated by her after receiving the money.

A special team of police led by Cyber Crime Inspector Kalaiyarasan scrutinised the money trail and stumbled upon a bank account. They traced the phone number linked to the account and traced the accused operating from Goa.

The police arrested M. Sakthivel, 41, and K. Priya, 37, in north Goa, one is a native of Coimbatore and the other from Perambur, both estranged from their legally wed spouses. Sakthivel ran a gym, and he was acquainted with Priya when she came to work for him. They were in a live-in relationship and had financial troubles. They moved to Goa, where they invested some money in playing at casinos.

Investigation revealed Sakthivel cheated several others by posing as a woman online and befriending them. Priya also assisted him, and they cheated victims in Chennai, Salem and Kerala. Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said they slowly gained victim’s confidence and demanded money from them under various pretexts, including business opportunities and medical expenses.

Sakthivel and Priya were detained under the Goondas Act on the orders of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

