Couple arrested on usury charges
The Basin Bridge police arrested a couple on charges of usury.
The police said N. Chitra, 40, a resident of Decoster Road, Pulianthope, borrowed ₹7 lakh from Ranganayagi, 52, and her husband Sekar, alias Rajendran, 54, who are residents of the same area. However, when she failed to repay the couple allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh from her stating that the interest had piled up. The couple allegedly visited her recently and abused her.
Based on her complaint, the police arrested Ranganyagi and Sekar.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.