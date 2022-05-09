Couple arrested on usury charges

Special Correspondent May 09, 2022 21:11 IST

The Basin Bridge police arrested a couple on charges of usury.

The police said N. Chitra, 40, a resident of Decoster Road, Pulianthope, borrowed ₹7 lakh from Ranganayagi, 52, and her husband Sekar, alias Rajendran, 54, who are residents of the same area. However, when she failed to repay the couple allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh from her stating that the interest had piled up. The couple allegedly visited her recently and abused her.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Ranganyagi and Sekar.