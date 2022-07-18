Couple arrested for trying to force a woman to donate oocytes

Thiruvottiyur police arrested a couple who tried to force a woman living with them since she was estranged from her husband to donate oocytes

Thiruvottiyur police arrested a couple who tried to force a woman living with them since she was estranged from her husband to donate oocytes

CHENNAI A couple were arrested by Thiruvottiyur police for allegedly trying to force a woman, who has been estranged from her husband, to donate oocytes at a hospital in Tambaram.

The police said the 22-year-old woman has been estranged from her husband, who was arrested in a domestic violence case a few months ago. She has been living in her friend Ishwarya’s house in Thiruvottiyur since then.

Ishwarya and her husband, Sooraj Kanna, who had criminal cases pending against him, took care of her well initially but later started ill-treating her. The couple planned to sell her oocytes and make money out of it, alleged the complainant to the Thiruvottiyur police.

She said she was taken to a hospital in Tambaram and only after reaching there, she realised the true purpose of the couple. She immediately called her estranged husband who asked her to return home. Soon after she reached her husband’s house, the couple reached the place to beat her up. Apprehending danger, she rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police arrested Ishwarya, 24, and her husband Sooraj Kanna, 28. A senior police officer said: “We have arrested the couple and the victim has been sent to a medical board. Further investigation is on to ascertain the veracity of her allegation in the complaint.”