Couple arrested for trafficking minor girls

CHENNAI

30 January 2022 19:47 IST

The couple from Tripura had brought four minors to Chennai

Two persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking four minor girls and forcing them into prostitution here.

The main accused, Chalema Khatun, 41, of Sunamugi village, Tripura, and herhusband Anwar Hussain allegedly brought the minor girls aged 17, 16, 15 and 14 to Chennai, on the promise of getting them jobs in massage parloursand a hospital. After reaching here on January 17, the minors were lodged in a rented house in Padur and forced into prostitution.

Chalema’s associates — Alauddin, Moinudeen and Alamgir Hussain — allegedly sexually assaulted the girls and filmed them. They blackmailed them and forced the girls into prostitution.

Advertising

Advertising

On Friday, the accused brought the girls to the city and made them stay in a lodge in Flower Bazaar.

The gang wasplanning to take thegirls to Bengaluru by train on January27. However, a 14-year-old escaped from the lodge at night and approached the police patrol team. Immediately, the police rushed to the lodge and rescued all the minor girls. However, the accused were not present at the lodge. After the victims were sent to a home, Child Welfare Committee members conducted inquiries with them and lodged a complaint with Flower Bazaar police.

Police have launched a manhunt for the others involved in the crime.