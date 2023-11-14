HamberMenu
Couple arrested for robbing elderly woman at knife-point in Chennai

Police said that the woman’s caretaker, hired through a private agency, had hatched a plot with her husband to rob the woman, who lived alone

November 14, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, arrested a couple who allegedly robbed an elderly woman at knife-point, after tying her up, in Virugambakkam. 

Police said the elderly woman has been identified as Ayesha Sulthana, 73, who has been living alone at her house in Sri Ayyappa Nagar, Virugambakkam. Since her regular domestic help had not been available for some time, the woman’s daughter Shaidha, residing in Shenoy Nagar,  engaged a woman caretaker Shajin, 40 through a private company, to take care of her mother.

On the afternoon of Monday, November 13, 2023, Shajin, along with her husband Siddique Ali, entered  the home, threatened the woman with a knife, tied her up, and stole 5 ½ sovereign of gold jewellery and two mobile phones from the house. In this regard Shaidha lodged a complaint at the Koyambedu police station. 

Following the complaint, the Koyambedu police took up investigation and arrested Shajin, 40, and her husband Siddique Ali alias Prakash, 40. Five sovereigns of gold jewellery, two mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹4,000 were seized from them.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Shajin had been assigned to take care of  Ayesha Sulthana through a private company and had been visiting the elderly woman for the past three days. Knowing that she was living alone, she entered into a plan her husband, and the couple decided to rob her.

Further investigations revealed that the two men had been involved in three more cases of a similar nature.

