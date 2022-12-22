Couple arrested for cheating over 140 people after promising them to get TNSCB flats in Ayappakkam

December 22, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested a couple who allegedly cheated several people after taking money from them for getting allotments in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) flats in Ayappakkam in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that G. Ravi, 64, of Paruthipattu, Avadi, lodged a complaint with the Chennai Commissioner of Police in 2017 stating that Britto and his wife Punitha had taken ₹5 lakh from him on the pretext of getting allotment in the TNSCB flats from Mahalinga Siva, an official in the board. They collected ₹3.46 crore from 140 people. The police registered a case against Mahalinga Siva, Britto and his wife Punitha. It was transferred to Avadi Police Commissionerate recently.

The CCB inspector V. Balan, after taking up investigation in the case, arrested S. Britto and Punitha, who had been reportedly absconding for the last four years and holed up in Coimbatore. The couple have been remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US