Couple arrested for cheating Kerala businessman of ₹50 lakh

November 17, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a couple for cheating a businessman from Kerala of ₹50 lakh on the pretext of arranging ₹100 crore loan.

The police said the complainant Umar, 60, from Astamichara in Kerala, runs a hypermarket. When he was scouting for loan to expand his business, Jayaseelan and his wife Ramalakshmi of Balaji Traders approached him and offered to arrange a loan of ₹100 crore.

Mr. Umar alleged that the couple took ₹50 lakh for processing fees and documentation work. They failed to arrange the loan and did not return the amount. During investigation, the police learnt that the couple had cheated another man, identified as Balaji, after collecting ₹75 lakh from him for arranging a medical seat.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal formed a special team to nab the couple who were traced in Tirunelveli.

Loan fraud

Meanwhile, the police arrested an accused who was part of a gang which cheated several people. According to the police, the complainant Durai of Sholinganallur obtained a loan of ₹5 lakh from D. Malathi in Perambur by pledging original documents of his land measuring 1,452 sq. ft. He approached three brokers to get another loan. The brokers — M.A. Mukesh and Chandru — collected the document from him and pledged them at a national bank for a loan of ₹82 lakh. They obtained the loan of ₹82 lakh and failed to repay the amount. The complainant alleged that he was cheated by them.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested Chandru, 47, of Moulivakkam who was reported to be absconding and have launched a search for Mukesh.