Couple arrested for cheating 500 small entrepreneurs by offering grocery package scheme 

May 03, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a couple for allegedly cheating over 500 small entrepreneurs after collecting ₹25,000 each from them by offering monthly returns from a grocery package scheme. The couple have been identified as Mahadeva Prasad, 46, and Jayashri, 46, are the proprietors of Moha Exports and Buying Services Private Limited, Arumbakkam.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they enrolled people in a scheme under which they should package organic cereals and pulses, supplied by the firm, at home and sent them back.

The firm paid them ₹10,000-₹15,000 for at least two months. Later, it did not pay any sum as promised, though it initially received ₹25,000 in a refundable security deposit. Last month, Sivakumar, of Thiruverkadu, filed a complaint that the cheques that the proprietors had issued were dishonoured. Several others lodged complaints with the police. Hence, the police registered a case and started an investigation. The couple were arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

A police officer said over 500 people had so far lodged complaints that they had lost ₹3.5 crore in all. More complaints were coming in, he said. 

