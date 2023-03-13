ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arrested for ₹3-crore fraud in a transport company in Madhavaram

March 13, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The transport had been run by a businessman from Rajasthan; during his visit in 2021 after the audit of the accounts he learnt the accused had illegally transferred ₹3 crore to a bank account

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a couple on charges of misappropriating ₹3 crore from a transport company run by their relative from Rajasthan. 

The accused were identified as Ramlal Chaudhary, 37, and his wife Sunitha Devi, 35, of Vadaperumbakkam. They were arrested based on a complaint given by Sukhlal Chaudhary who was running a transport office in Madhavaram. Ramlal had been managing the office for 10 years.

The police said Sukhlal Chaudhary used to come down once a year and verify the accounts. He had not been able to visit Madhavaram since 2018 when his son met with an accident. In 2021, he visited the office and learnt about the irregularities in the accounts maintained by Ramlal. An audit of the accounts revealed that ₹3 crore had been misappropriated and fraudulently transferred to the bank accounts of Ramlal’s wife Sunitha Devi. 

Acting on his complaint, the police took up investigation and arrested the couple. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

CONNECT WITH US