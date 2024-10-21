Couple abusing police personnel on duty nabbed within a few hours; apologise later

The Mylapore police on Monday arrested a couple who abused police personnel on duty on Loop Road, Pattinapakkam at midnight, when they were patrolling the area. A video of the incident went viral on social media since Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was seen standing with a woman near a sedan on Loop Road at an odd hour. The police personnel approached the couple and asked them why they were standing on the road, while also shooting a video on the mobile phone, as per protocol. Though the couple initially questioned the police personnel as to why they were shooting a photo/ video of them, later dared the policemen to shoot and also posed for the videos. Further, the man, in an inebriated state, abused the police personnel.

After a brief conversation with the policemen, he drove away with the woman.

One of the constables lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police. Police registered a case under Sections 296(b) (Uttering obscene words at public place), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his official duty), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Mylapore police, with the help of Adyar district police, traced the couple using the registration number of the car, arrested them and brought them to the Mylapore Police Station. They have been identified as Chandramohan, 42, a businessman from Velachery and his friend Dhanalakshmi, 41.

Later, a video of Chandramohan’s apology was released on the social media handle of Greater Chennai City Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.