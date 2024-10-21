GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple abusing police personnel on duty nabbed within a few hours; apologise later

Published - October 21, 2024 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mylapore police on Monday arrested a couple who abused police personnel on duty on Loop Road, Pattinapakkam at midnight, when they were patrolling the area. A video of the incident went viral on social media since Monday morning.

A man was seen standing with a woman near a sedan on Loop Road at an odd hour. The police personnel approached the couple and asked them why they were standing on the road, while also shooting a video on the mobile phone, as per protocol. Though the couple initially questioned the police personnel as to why they were shooting a photo/ video of them, later dared the policemen to shoot and also posed for the videos. Further, the man, in an inebriated state, abused the police personnel.

After a brief conversation with the policemen, he drove away with the woman.

One of the constables lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police. Police registered a case under Sections 296(b) (Uttering obscene words at public place), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his official duty), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Mylapore police, with the help of Adyar district police, traced the couple using the registration number of the car, arrested them and brought them to the Mylapore Police Station. They have been identified as Chandramohan, 42, a businessman from Velachery and his friend Dhanalakshmi, 41.

Later, a video of Chandramohan’s apology was released on the social media handle of Greater Chennai City Police.

Published - October 21, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.