Two bike-borne men hurl country-made bombs at a shop in Urapakkam

December 23, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

Two unidentified men hurled country-made bombs at a scrap shop in Urapakkam, Chengalpattu district. No one was injured in the incident and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Police said that Suyambudurai owns a scrap shop in Urapakkam along the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway. On Saturday morning, after he opened the shop, two men came on a motorbike, and hurled country bombs at the outlet. Some of the materials kept in the shop were damaged in the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guduvanchery police reached the spot and recovered the bomb. They have also registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.