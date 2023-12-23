ADVERTISEMENT

Two bike-borne men hurl country-made bombs at a shop in Urapakkam

December 23, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two unidentified men hurled country-made bombs at a scrap shop in Urapakkam, Chengalpattu district. No one was injured in the incident and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Police said that Suyambudurai owns a scrap shop in Urapakkam along the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway. On Saturday morning, after he opened the shop, two men came on a motorbike, and hurled country bombs at the outlet. Some of the materials kept in the shop were damaged in the explosion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guduvanchery police reached the spot and recovered the bomb. They have also registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US