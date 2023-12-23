Two bike-borne men hurl country-made bombs at a shop in Urapakkam

December 23, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

Two unidentified men hurled country-made bombs at a scrap shop in Urapakkam, Chengalpattu district. No one was injured in the incident and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Police said that Suyambudurai owns a scrap shop in Urapakkam along the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway. On Saturday morning, after he opened the shop, two men came on a motorbike, and hurled country bombs at the outlet. Some of the materials kept in the shop were damaged in the explosion.

The Guduvanchery police reached the spot and recovered the bomb. They have also registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.