Counting day goes by without incident

Largely peaceful due to total lockdown

Counting in four centres, which come under the Greater Chennai City Police, was peaceful and smooth since Sunday morning as elaborate security arrangements were put in place at all important places and junctions.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told The Hindu, “We had made elaborate security arrangements as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). About 5,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in the outer periphery of the counting centres. All those who entered the centres were thoroughly checked and parking for vehicles was arranged near the centres. Public gatherings were not allowed due to the lockdown being in effect.” Moreover, the complete lockdown was more advantageous for the police to ensure no public gatherings occurred near counting centres, which were guarded by a three-tier security arrangement.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government announced the complete lockdown from 10 p.m. on Saturday to Monday morning. Residents were requested to avoid venturing out unnecessarily. Vehicle would not be allowed to ply on roads, except those meant for milk distribution, medical purposes and other emergencies. As the complete lockdown was in place, arterial roads in the city were deserted. Uniformed police personnel took to the roads to inspect vehicles. Flyovers and bridges were closed.“Unlike previous elections, surrounding areas of counting centres were very peaceful,” a senior police officer said.