Counter fake news on social media with facts: Nirmala Sitharaman

It is important to use social media in a good way and counter fake claims with facts immediately when such claims are made, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Addressing a gathering of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit’s IT wing volunteers here on Sunday, Ms. Sitharaman said immediacy was necessary on social media platforms like Twitter.

“Just as Tamilisai (State BJP President) was mentioning, even half an hour is late to respond on Twitter. Every word is important on social media and it needs to be responded to at least within an hour,” she said.

The Defence Minister said, “We must ensure that we register our opposition to fake claims and falsehood on social media with facts. Keep all the facts and details of our schemes ready and respond to any falsehoods immediately.”

She hoped other State units of the BJP across the country would take inspiration from the Tamil Nadu unit and emulate them on the kind of work being done by it.

Ms. Soundararajan said it was important for the party’s IT wing volunteers to not stoop down to the level of trolls and the language used by them. “Do not let them bring your respect down. They (opposition) will do whatever they can to bring you down to their level. Do not hit them with the same kind of hate,” she advised the volunteers.

The party hopes to have at least one lakh social media volunteers before March 31 to ensure that it made an impact on the social media in the State and reach out to the voters in Tamil Nadu in a big way.