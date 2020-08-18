Count the potholes on Nemilichery High Road

A section of Nemilichery High Road in Chromepet, stretching from Postal Nagar to Balasubramaniam Street, is potholes-ridden. The road comes under the purview of the State Highways Department. A section of the road had been dug up for sewage pipes-laying work.
The Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavapuram has made a request to the State Highways Department and the Pallavapuram Municipality to make sure the road is relaid.
“In September 2019, there were blocks in the main pipe lines of the underground sewage system. As a result, water from the home septic tank system wasn’t draining into the main lines. Due to blockages in the main lines, the water flowed in the reverse direction, causing a lot of hardships to residents. Things would get worse during the rains. After repeated complaints, the Pallavapuram Municipality dug up the road in December to replace the sewage pipes. Although the sewage pipes were replaced, the dug-up road has not been relaid yet. It is a one-kilometre-long stretch,” says C. Murugaiyan, Federation secretary.
At AGS Colony
The Federation draws attention to a similar problem at AGS Colony in Nemilichery. In 2012, the roads in AGS Colony that were relaid in 2008, were dug up to lay pipes under the Chembarambakkam Drinking Water Scheme. Even after the completion of the pipe-laying work, the roads have not been relaid. The Federation has requested that the Pallavapuram Municipality relay the roads at the earliest.
A Municipality official has refuted the allegations made by the Federation and said that road-relaying work is in progress in the neighbourhood
