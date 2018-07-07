Counselling for special category candidates begins

It may not be enough to have the required scores to get that coveted seat. Candidates at the counselling for the special category on Friday learnt it the hard way.

P. Dhanalakshmi is the first in her family of five siblings to enter college. The girl, with severe low vision, chose ECE at Anna University’s Guindy campus. Daughter of farmer K. Parameswaran of Ambur, she is his fourth daughter and lost her mother during the Class XII exams. “She wanted to do biotechnology but her vision did not permit it,” rues her father.

Like her, J.S. Vignesh Balaji of Salem had to opt for B. Tech pharmaceuticals. A congenital vision problem left him with poor peripheral vision. His mother wouldn’t allow him to work on a computer as she wants him to preserve his sight. Mr. Vignesh wanted to become a doctor and find a cure for cancer. A total of 117 differently abled candidates were allotted seats on Friday, the first day of special category counselling by Anna University.

The university has allocated 7,175 seats for the category but only 211 candidates had applied.

Five categories

The officials had identified five different categories of disabilities: low vision and blindness; deaf and hard of hearing; locomotor disability; autism and intellectual disability; and multiple disability.

Of the 166 candidates who were found eligible for counselling, the most number of candidates, 120, had locomotor disability.