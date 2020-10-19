Counselling for law admission begins

Candidates who had the required cut off were instructed to upload their certificates online and were intimated through SMS and email to upload their certificates.

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University began online admission process for the academic year 2020-21 on Monday. Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam distributed the allotment to the top two candidates in all five-year integrated honours law degree programmes.

Officials said 4,972 applications were received online and 311 as hard copy for all the four programmes offered by the University. Only one application was received under the NRI quota for the five-year integrated BA/BBA LLB programme.

Of the 5,283 applications received 4,910 were found to be eligible.

A total of 11,219 applications were received for the State’s affiliated law colleges. As many as 9,208 were received online and 2,011 were received as hard copies.

University officials said they were scrutinising the applications.