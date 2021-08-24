Counselling centre opened for persons with disabilities in Tiruvallur

New lifeline: Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese giving away placement orders to persons with disabilities at the counselling centre on Monday.

CHENNAI

24 August 2021 00:57 IST

Objective is to provide skill training: Collector

The Tiruvallur district administration on Monday launched a counselling centre for persons with disabilities at the Collectorate that will help place them in jobs. The centre will help the disabled to create biodata, upskill them and, if need be, get small loans arranged for self-employment.

Collector Alby John Varghese, who inaugurated the centre, said the district had around 27,000 persons with disabilities. “During the Collector’s grievance day meetings, we have been getting many petitions seeking some kind of employment. When we perused their requests, we found that many needed upskilling. This centre will help the disabled to create biodata if they do not have one and then try and place them,” he said.

The centre, to be manned by two personnel from We Are Your Voice, would also help upskill these persons as per the requirement of private companies. The NGO would be the execution partner for this special project, he said and added that the administration wanted to ensure that employers take the mandate of providing equal opportunity for the disabled seriously.

Mr. Varghese said if the disabled wanted to start businesses and needed funding, they would be provided assistance for that too through banks or TAHDCO or other agencies. “This counselling centre, which would function on all working days from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., would conduct special events and camps for jobs, self-employment and skill development programmes at regular intervals,” he said.

Kasim Basith, founder, We Are Your Voice, said that from 2015 till the present they had placed around 5,000 persons in various jobs. “Even during the pandemic, we have managed to place 974 persons. When employers are told about the 4% reservation for jobs for the disabled, many do not know where they can get such persons and what kind of accessibility arrangements need to be done. Our project officers will meet them with our database and match requirements with our talent pool,” he said.