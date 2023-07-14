Councillors urge Centre to allocate funds to increase their monthly honorarium

July 14, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following the decision of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay honorarium to elected representatives of urban local bodies, councillors of Greater Chennai Corporation have demanded the Centre to meet a part of the funds required to increase the honorarium to a decent level.

Uma Anandhan, BJP councillor from Ward 134 of Greater Chennai Corporation, who was the first councillor to flag the issue of honorarium in the newly elected council headed by Mayor R. Priya, said the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj should meet a part of the funds required for payment of a “decent honorarium” to elected members of the urban local bodies.

Pointing out that the councillors spent about ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 a month in several wards of Chennai, Ms. Anandhan said they had greater visibility and accountability with regard to the public when compared with MPs and MLAs.

“Thanks to the Chief Minister for initiating the honorarium for all elected members of the local bodies but ₹10,000 for councillors is definitely a small amount but the intention of starting something in this direction has to be appreciated,” she said.

AIADMK councilor from Ward 84 J. John said the councillors’ honorarium should be increased from ₹10,000. DMK councillor from Ward 104 T.V. Shemmozhi said north Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy has spoken in Parliament about the need to share 50% of the cost of honorarium by the Union government. “Many DMK councillors have stressed the need for a decent honorarium,” he said.

K. Magesh, Secretary to the Greater Chennai Corporation Council, said “A total of 198 elected representatives will receive honorarium. The Corporation will disburse ₹19.6 lakh every month for 196 councillors, ₹30,000 for the Mayor and ₹15,000 for the Deputy Mayor.“

K. Kumar, visiting faculty, Department of Planning, School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, and former Chief Planner, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), said the payment of honorarium would boost the morale of the elected representatives in urban areas such as Chennai.

“When elected representatives like MPs, MLAs and MLCs are paid monthly remunerations and perks, it is fair that the benefit is extended to councillors also. Considering that they are the first go-to person and that they are the real face of the government readily accessible by any commoner, making monthly remuneration will surely boost their morale to serve the people more enthusiastically,” he said.

“It is fair to expect the Union government to foot the bill in part if not full. They might demand periodical raise, perks, pension besides making a case for ward assistance schemes on the lines of MPLADS. All these will burn a big hole in the pocket of the exchequer, especially when revenues are hard to come by for the local bodies,” said Mr. Kumar.

Former IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam said the decision of the State government to pay honorarium was a good gesture. “But those who have corruption and dishonesty in their veins will continue to be corrupt. We know that even rich politicians and highly paid officials are corrupt. Corruption is a case of moral turpitude and it requires high moral fibre to remain honest and incorruptible,” he said.

AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association secretary Geetha Ganesh said the honorarium amount was less than what the daily wage workers earned in a month. “Only if they are paid well, corruption will reduce. Public can also question them since they will be paid from taxpayers’ money,” she added.