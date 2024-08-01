GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Councillors seek details of illegal hoardings across Chennai city

Published - August 01, 2024 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
So far, 800 illegal hoardings with scaffolding have been removed since January this year, says an official.

So far, 800 illegal hoardings with scaffolding have been removed since January this year, says an official. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation, including the Deputy Mayor, have sought details of court cases pertaining to illegal hoardings and related issues across the city. “No more pending court cases pertaining to illegal hoardings within the civic body’s limits,” says a senior official in the Revenue and Finance Department of the GCC.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar said, “The Corporation officials should share the locations of streets where hoardings and banners have been allowed by court orders with the chairpersons and members of the ward committees. In my ward [169], there are numerous advertisement hoardings on Anna Salai. When requested to remove them, the individuals responsible for these hoardings claimed that they have court orders permitting the installation of such hoardings in many locations.”

The Council agreed that this information must be passed on.

Responding to this, a senior official told The Hindu that there were no pending court cases pertaining to hoardings at present. “Licensing process will start soon, and all those eligible who apply can register to install hoardings and banners in the designated areas. Even those who had filed a case in court can apply for the licence,” the official added.

In May, the civic body began conducting an audit of the structural stability of scaffoldings that hold the hoardings, billboards, and banners in the city (at the zonal level). This was following the death of 14 persons after a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard collapsed in Mumbai.

“So far, 800 illegal hoardings with scaffolding have been removed since January this year, of which roughly 300 were removed in the last two months,” the official added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.