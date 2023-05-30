ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors say GCC Council has lost powers due to new Act and Rules

May 30, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Corporation Commissioner says the government has started taking measures to make amendments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Act, 2022, and The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, to address issues caused by the oversight

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan presiding over the Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Councillors from various political parties on Tuesday complained that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council has lost powers following the implementation of the new rules common for all urban local bodies in the State.

Responding to the demands of councillors to restore the powers, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the State government had already started taking measures to make amendments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Act, 2022 and The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, which came into force from April 13.

At the council meeting, councillors demanded a study of all aspects of the negative impact of the new rules on local administration, delivery of services to residents in Chennai and decentralisation of powers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the State government would gradually restore the powers based on the discussions held with the various line agencies. “Workers have demanded the State government to make amendments to restore powers. We will set right all the levels. Decentralisation of power will not be affected. We will participate in the meetings to restore powers. We cannot deny the existence of such issues,” he said.

Stressing the need for civic officials to properly interpret the new rules, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the amendment to the Act and Rules will address the issues caused by the oversight. 

Before the notification of the new Rules, the GCC enjoyed unique powers of local administration under the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, councillors said. Pointing to the protests by employees of the Corporation against the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, the councillors said the services to residents in the city should not be affected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US