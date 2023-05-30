Councillors say GCC Council has lost powers due to new Act and Rules

May 30, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Councillors from various political parties on Tuesday complained that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council has lost powers following the implementation of the new rules common for all urban local bodies in the State.

Responding to the demands of councillors to restore the powers, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the State government had already started taking measures to make amendments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Act, 2022 and The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, which came into force from April 13.

At the council meeting, councillors demanded a study of all aspects of the negative impact of the new rules on local administration, delivery of services to residents in Chennai and decentralisation of powers.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the State government would gradually restore the powers based on the discussions held with the various line agencies. “Workers have demanded the State government to make amendments to restore powers. We will set right all the levels. Decentralisation of power will not be affected. We will participate in the meetings to restore powers. We cannot deny the existence of such issues,” he said.

Stressing the need for civic officials to properly interpret the new rules, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the amendment to the Act and Rules will address the issues caused by the oversight.

Before the notification of the new Rules, the GCC enjoyed unique powers of local administration under the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, councillors said. Pointing to the protests by employees of the Corporation against the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, the councillors said the services to residents in the city should not be affected.

