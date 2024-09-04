Councillors request Chennai Corporation for details of 62 new bus shelters to come up across city

Councillors have sought ward-wise details from Greater Chennai Corporation with regard to the proposal to set up new bus shelters across the city. Many councillors said that they were not informed of most of the developmental works taken up in their areas, including such measures, and that they had to request for the information from officials.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to install new bus shelters across all 15 zones, with an allocated budget of ₹8.46 crore. This move follows a request from the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation and a subsequent survey revealing the need for new bus shelters in 62 areas, lacking the infrastructure. Though the Council approved the resolution on Thursday, details of the areas where new shelters would be erected, were not provided.

Ward 148 councillor V.V. Giridharan said since mini buses plied mostly through 30-foot-wide and 20-foot-wide single-lane roads, a bus shelter could be set up near the government general hospital near Alwarthirunagar. “A land with no encroachments can be used for setting up the bus shelter. Also, new shelters could be put up in the Mangaldai on Patel Road and near Nerkundram,” he added.

B. Vimala, councillor of Ward 41 which is a part of R.K. Nagar, said bridge work was in progress near Ezhil Nagar. “In case, the TNSTC [Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation] buses cannot pass through this area, mini buses connecting Ezhil Nagar and Moolakadai, and Sunnambu Kalvai and Parrys, can be operated. This would help the daily wagers in the locality. Further, the Ezhil Nagar area has not had a good bus shelter for many years, and new ones would be beneficial for the people,” the councillor said.

During the general council meeting held on Thursday, Ward Committee Chairman (Zone 11) V. Rajan requested that further information be given to the respective ward councillors for better coordination with the officials.

Mayor R. Priya said that the ward-wise details on installation of bus shelters would be shared soon.

