Councillors object to caste profiling of visitors at Amma Canteen

April 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday came under attack from councillors for doing caste profiling of consumers at Amma Canteens.

The corporation and Anna University have been collecting data about the profile of visitors to Amma Canteens. The questionnaire had 21 questions, including social and economic data. Two questions pertained to caste and religion of the consumers.

J. John (AIADMK), who represents Ward 84 in Ambattur Zone, said the visitors to Amma Canteens had protested against the collection of caste profiles, with some of them leaving the canteen as a mark of protest. “I saw a man walking out of the Amma Canteen without having food. Once the official asked what his caste was, the visitor objected to the question and walked out without eating. Many people who visit Amma Canteens may be facing financial challenges. Such questions may hurt their feelings,” said Mr. John.

While the civic officials said the data collected from consumers will be used to improve the welfare schemes, Mayor R.Priya said she had ordered removal of the controversial questions pertaining to the study.

Councillors have demanded the Corporation to focus on improving the quality of food in the canteens, carry out maintenance work in Amma Canteens and increase the salary of the workers instead of asking questions to visitors. Councillors claimed that the salary of workers in Amma Canteens had been reduced from ₹12,000 to ₹7,000 per month.

The supply of rice bags has reduced from 30 bags to 15 bags. “In the Amma Canteen in Patravakkam, nine fans are not functioning. Tube lights have been damaged and 11 lights out of 20 were not functioning. Supply of water from borewells of Amma canteens have stopped. Water supply has been disrupted. In Korattur North Avenue, the Amma canteen floors have been damaged,” said a councillor.

