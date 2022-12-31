HamberMenu
Councillor’s husband arrested on bribery charge as vendors complain against him

DMK Councillor’s husband in Ward No. 51 allegedly demanded money from the street vendors and tried to evict them on December 29, leading to road blockade

December 31, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Washermenpet police arrested the husband of a councillor on charges of criminal intimidation and demanding money from street vendors.

The police said G. Jagadeesan, 32, husband of Niranjana DMK councillor from Ward 51 of Greater Chennai Corporation was arrested following a complaint from Mohana, a representative of vendors on M.C. Road, Washermenpet.

The complainant Mohana, who is a vendor on M.C. Road, alleged that the councillor’s husband Jagadeesan demanded ₹200 each from her and other vendors for allowing them to continue their business on the road. As some of the vendors were not able to meet his demands, he abused them. He allegedly manhandled Ms. Mohana in the presence of others when she opposed him.

The arrested person allegedly brought garbage trucks from the Corporation and tried to evict them on December 29. Vendors had heated arguments with the staff of the Corporation and Mr. Jagadeesan. They resorted to road blockade on the day.

The police registered a case and arrested Mr. Jagadeesan on charges including criminal intimidation. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

