Councillors handed digital tabs by Chennai Corporation

Published - October 29, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation provided digital tabs to all 200 councillors after the General Council meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor R.Priya, during the Budget session in February, said all 200 councillors would be given tablets, at a total estimate of ₹1 crore, to address grievances of the people quickly and more efficiently. Following this announcement, the tablets were handed over to the councillors at the Mayor’s chamber on the Ripon Buildings premises.

Egmore Ward 61 Councillor Fathima Muzaffer suggested that all councillors be imparted training on how to use the gadgets — storage, apps etc., Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar said the suggestion would be taken into consideration.

