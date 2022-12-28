ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors complain about contractor’s performance

December 28, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Councillors point out that there seemed to be no communication between the private contractor and the civic body; Commissioner says a meeting will be called with the contractors and senior officials of the civic body would attend it

The Hindu Bureau

During the monthly council meeting on Wednesday, a few councillors raised issues regarding the performance of Ramky Enviro Engineering Ltd., a waste management company operating in Zones 1, 2 and 3. 

“I became councillor eight months ago but I know that problems with Ramky have been going on since 2011,” said the councillor for Ward 22. “Not every street in the ward is cleaned every day and it is  because of lack of manpower. Even if I complain, the problem persists”, he said.

“The population has increased since 2011, which is when Ramky began working here, but it has neither increased the number of battery-operated vehicles nor the conservancy workers,” said the councillor for Ward 16. Another councillor said that there seemed to be no communication between the Corporation and the contractor.

During the council meeting, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that a review meeting would be conducted to discuss these issues with the private contractors and action would be taken. The meeting would be attended by zonal officers and the regional deputy commissioner. Councillors requested that the fleet of battery-operated vehicles be increased to cover more households.

Councillors raised the issue of the Open Space Reservation land as there was some confusion regarding the rules and usage of these lands. The Mayor reminded them that OSR lands were specifically set aside solely for public use and for creation of parks, playgrounds and roads. Councillors were asking if schools could be constructed on OSR land.

