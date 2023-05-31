Councillors call for establishment of multi-level parking lots in crowded areas

May 31, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday raised a demand for the construction of multi-level parking facilities in locations such as Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar.

Pointing to the rise in traffic congestion on roads in Besant Nagar, a councillor said residents had complained that visitors to the beach were parking their vehicles on roads, blocking access to the road. “The residents have requested the GCC to develop a multi-level parking lot in a land belonging to the Metrowater in Besant Nagar. The GCC should explore the feasibility of developing more parking lots in places that are gathering places for people,” said M. Radika, councillor of ward 174.

Councillors in the southern parts of the city demanded initiatives to reduce pollution near dumpyards. “Reports of respiratory infections among children have increased,” one councillor said. They also demanded more labourers to improve conservancy operations in the city.

Mayor R. Priya said the number of labourers would be increased to improve solid waste management. Following the demand of Congress councillors led by M.S. Diraviam, the GCC on Tuesday installed a portrait of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Council Hall. The civic body also passed a resolution to procure musical instruments for students of Chennai Schools, based on a budget announcement by the Mayor.

The new Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan participated in the first council meeting after taking charge. Councillors also lauded the work done by former Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi to successfully implement projects for monsoon preparedness and stormwater drains last year and thanked Mr. Stalin for appointing Mr. Radhakrishnan, of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, as the new Corporation Commissioner.

