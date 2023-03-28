Councillors appreciate education initiatives in Greater Chennai Corporation’s Budget for 2023-24

March 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Budget for the Financial Year 2023-2024 was discussed by the Council on Tuesday, giving councillors the chance to voice their views on the schemes announced by Mayor R. Priya on Monday.

Almost every councillor who rose spoke in favour of the schemes announced in the education sector and said soon GCC schools would be on a par with private schools. They said through initiatives such as the Model United Nations and Career Guidance programmes, GCC students would not feel inferior to those who attend private schools.

“Out of the 83 new schemes, there are 27 in education alone, which goes to show the importance it has in the GCC efforts,” said D. Viswanathan, Chairman, Standing Committee (Education).

Yazhini, councillor of ward 135, has been passionate about improving the quality of education in the two schools of her ward since she assumed office. The two most important schemes according to her were providing counsellors to adolescent students in Corporation schools and distributing snacks to students who stay beyond school hours to attend special classes. She noted that private schools already had canteens and therapists for students.

“Corporation students definitely need counsellors as they might come from poorer backgrounds, where they won’t get much support from home,” she said. “Teachers have also asked me to provide snacks for special class students, so it is a good move in the Budget,” she added. Councillors also appreciated the rise in incentives to students who perform well and for their teachers.

However, the issue of the councillors’ monthly salary was brought up once again. The Budget has increased the Councillor’s Relief Fund from ₹35 to ₹40 lakh, but there is still no allocation for the monthly salary. K. Rani, councillor of ward 102, raised the issue in the council but received no concrete response from the Mayor. She said councillors had been asking for a salary for the past six months.