Councillor, husband arrested for submitting forged bail papers to court

December 02, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Chennai

The police arrested DMK councillor Vimala and her husband Krishnamurthy for allegedly submitting forged anticipatory bail orders of Madras High Court to a magistrate court.

The couple, along with a few others, have been cited as accused by Marina police for allegedly kidnapping a pawn broker Amar Ram over a land dispute. He had bought a piece of land from Krishnamurthy. He and his family demanded that Amar Ram reconvey the land. Hence, a dispute arose between Krishnamurthy and the pawn broker.

Recently, they approached the court through their lawyers and obtained anticipatory bail orders from the Madras High Court which had directed them to appear before the jurisdictional magistrate court in Egmore.

The police said they failed to appear in the stipulated time of the court in its order. Instead, they appeared before the 13th magistrate court in Egmore on Friday and produced the anticipatory bail papers. The magistrate, who scrutinised the documents, found the date was forged and hence he directed the police to arrest. On the order of the court, the Egmore police arrested them and remanded them in judicial custody on charges of forgery.