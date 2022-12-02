  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta, Kim Young-Gwan score in first half, 1-1

Councillor, husband arrested for submitting forged bail papers to court

December 02, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested DMK councillor Vimala and her husband Krishnamurthy for allegedly submitting forged anticipatory bail orders of Madras High Court to a magistrate court.

The couple, along with a few others, have been cited as accused by Marina police for allegedly kidnapping a pawn broker Amar Ram over a land dispute. He had bought a piece of land from Krishnamurthy. He and his family demanded that Amar Ram reconvey the land. Hence, a dispute arose between Krishnamurthy and the pawn broker.

Recently, they approached the court through their lawyers and obtained anticipatory bail orders from the Madras High Court which had directed them to appear before the jurisdictional magistrate court in Egmore.

The police said they failed to appear in the stipulated time of the court in its order. Instead, they appeared before the 13th magistrate court in Egmore on Friday and produced the anticipatory bail papers. The magistrate, who scrutinised the documents, found the date was forged and hence he directed the police to arrest. On the order of the court, the Egmore police arrested them and remanded them in judicial custody on charges of forgery.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.