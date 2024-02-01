Council urges Greater Chennai Corporation to expedite disclosure of details on audits, revenue

February 01, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council has been asked to process requests it had received on earlier occasions, including disclosure of details of land records, properties leased out or rented, and land use and advance funding received from the State towards COVID-19 preventive measures.

K. Dhana Sekaran, chairman of the Standing Committee (Accounts) and Ward 137 councillor, said: “On December 5, 2022, I wrote to the GCC Commissioner seeking details of property tax, business tax, rent and dues collected. Reminders were sent on January 18, 2023 and May 10, 2023. A reply was received on February 3, 2023 from the Corporation that details had been sought from the Revenue and Finance Department, and another from the Deputy Commissioner on June 10, 2023, that the Department will reply.”

“Further, details of advance funds received zone-wise in the financial year 2020-21 under the erstwhile AIADMK regime for preventive measures against COVID-19 were sought from the Public Health Department on May 5, 2023. So far, only the details specifics of Zones 1, 2 and 11 were received after nine months,” he claimed during the Zero Hour of the meeting.

To this, Additional Chief Secretary and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan replied, “I will order direct to take necessary steps to issue details of the advances and the utilisation of the same in the zones.”

The Councillor had also claimed that not even a single toilet had been built since the council passed a resolution on December 28 to roll out tenders for operation and maintenance of 3,270 western-style toilets in 372 locations in Zones 5, 6 and 9 at a cost of ₹430.1 crore for nine years, and construction of toilets at 90 locations.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar said the toilets on beaches within the Corporation limits must also be refurbished.

To this, the Commissioner said: “There are milestones in the contract, such as 1,140 toilet seats in 115 spots needing to be repaired, which was achieved. As instructed by the State, defunct or very poorly maintained unusable toilets need to be demolished and rebuilt. Allegations of people being charged in Zone 5 were also checked. Directions to expedite work will be issued.”