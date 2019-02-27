Council seeks funds to boost research

The State Council for Science and Technology has sought to increase funding to improve research opportunities for students. The council has a series of programmes, aimed at both school and college students, for which it receives around ₹2.75 crore annually.

The scheme has been well-received in schools and colleges and more students have sought funds to develop projects. In 2016-17, the council released over 300 projects, which jumped to 500 the next year. Last year, the number of student projects stood at 700.

For a three-year period from 2017-18, the Department of Science and Technology has sanctioned around ₹90 lakh and last year the funds were distributed to 1,600 students who came up with 700 projects.

“We want to make it 1,000 this year. For this, we will need financial support,” said R. Srinivasan, member-secretary.

Under the scheme, final-year undergraduate and postgraduate engineering, agricultural, medicine, biological and veterinary science students are given a maximum of financial assistance of ₹10,000 to develop socially relevant projects.

The council also provides financial assistance to research scholars. In 2018-19, 10 students received support. This year, the Council has sought an additional ₹2 crore from the State government.

The Council has already placed its achievements and request to the State government.

Promotional events

Among its promotional programmes are providing partial financial assistance for seminars, travel grants to young scientists and encourage science and technology capacity building for industrial areas.

In the run-up to National Science Day on Thursday, the Council is organising events to promote mathematics and science in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday.