Council meeting likely to take up approval of nominations to all area sabhas

January 19, 2023

New on the list of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s activities for 2023 are area sabha meetings which will be held once every three months.

Area sabhas are forums that promote civic participation and involvement. Each ward consists of 10 area sabhas, totalling 2,000 sabhas across the city. The ward’s councillor presides over the meeting as chairman and is assisted by representatives of each sabha who constitute the ward committee.

As gram sabhas were usually conducted on Republic Day, it was believed that the same applied to area sabhas. However, as a senior Corporation official says the council is yet to approve the area sabhas which will likely be taken up at the council meeting later this month. Therefore, the first meeting is expected to take place in February. At present, councillors are preparing or have submitted their respective lists of ward committee members.

“The Corporation has asked us to prepare a list of 10 representatives of the sabhas”, said a councillor from zone one and added that no information had been received from the zonal officer. “I have just submitted my list of 10 area sabha representatives from my ward for approval but I am awaiting details regarding the meeting”, says Kiran Sharmilee, councillor, Ward 107.

Voice of People, a coalition of citizens concerned with participatory democracy, submitted a few recommendations to the Corporation last week asking it to publish the ward committee lists for transparency. It requested that the Corporation give at least a week’s notice prior to the meeting so that residents made the necessary arrangements. Addressing one of their concerns regarding all area sabhas being conducted on the same day, a senior official added that this was not necessary and was impossible to accomplish.

