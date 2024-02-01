Council meet: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner commits to addressing Councils’ requests in upcoming budget

February 01, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will try to accommodate as many requests put forth by councillors as possible in its upcoming budget to be tabled in February, Additional Chief Secretary and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said at the Council meeting on Wednesday.

He also announced that a book on the history of the civic body and formation of its council would be released soon.

After consideration by the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor, the requests for wireless communication services and paperless meetings would be considered and councillors could submit their suggestions for the next couple of days, he said.

Requests for walkie-talkies for councillors; safety gear and medical camps dedicated for sanitary workers; storm-water drain work on Five Furlong Road and Guindy; and instructing private companies to take up Corporate Social Responsibility activities to improve Corporation schools and infrastructure, among others, were put forth by councillors.

Ward 107 councillor V. Kiran Sharmilee highlighted the “urgent need” for a new Assistant Engineer, and an office for the councillor and permanency (in jobs) for workers employed under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana.

Ward 109 councillor E. Suganya sought installation of better tiles on the stage that has been built for the public to practice yoga at the park in Gil Nagar. She also requested that the sponge park in the same area, which has now allegedly become a ground for mosquito-breeding, be revamped immediately.

R. Durai Raj, Zone -13 Ward Committee Chairman, raised issues of cleaning the areas and laying of roads around Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO) and Defence Colony.

The Commissioner replied that the GCC had rolled out tenders for laying and maintenance of roads after it was transferred from the Highways Department. If such projects do not come up in Chennai, other metropolitans may overtake the city in development, he added.Mayor R. Priya, who presided over the meeting, said the issues raised by councillors would be looked into by the respective department officials.