ADVERTISEMENT

Council clears payment to company that supplied food to Covid care centres

April 28, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Friday approved pending payment to a company which supplied food to patients in Covid Care and quarantine centres in the pandemic.

A committee headed by Vishu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue and Finance, was appointed into looking at potential pending payments to RSM Foods Pvt. Ltd.

There was a row as the company had provided food without any prior administrative sanction resulting in work order bills pending for payment. The company provided food to Covid Care Centres and quarantine care centres at a rate of ₹350 (with an additional 5% GST) and ₹310 respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mahajan along with zonal health officers where the food was provided and other officials conducted a series of meetings to look into the records and fixed the settlement figure as ₹3.44 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US