Council clears payment to company that supplied food to Covid care centres

April 28, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Friday approved pending payment to a company which supplied food to patients in Covid Care and quarantine centres in the pandemic.

A committee headed by Vishu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue and Finance, was appointed into looking at potential pending payments to RSM Foods Pvt. Ltd.

There was a row as the company had provided food without any prior administrative sanction resulting in work order bills pending for payment. The company provided food to Covid Care Centres and quarantine care centres at a rate of ₹350 (with an additional 5% GST) and ₹310 respectively.

Mr. Mahajan along with zonal health officers where the food was provided and other officials conducted a series of meetings to look into the records and fixed the settlement figure as ₹3.44 crore.

