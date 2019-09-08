Chennai

Cost of transcatheter valve replacement may fall, experts say

more-in

The procedure is preferable to open heart surgery, especially for elderly patients

The cost of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVI) procedures, which refers to heart valve replacements that do not require open heart surgeries, is likely to come down in the near future, said S. Manivannan, managing director, Kauvery Hospitals, here on Saturday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of ‘India Valves 2019,’ a transcatheter valve course.

C. Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, highlighted how the State was a frontrunner in healthcare.

Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, and Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Group of Hospitals, spoke.

Over 600 delegates are attending the three-day conference.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
health treatment
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 7:50:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cost-of-transcatheter-valve-replacement-may-fall-experts-say/article29366167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY