Cost of transcatheter valve replacement may fall, experts say

The cost of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVI) procedures, which refers to heart valve replacements that do not require open heart surgeries, is likely to come down in the near future, said S. Manivannan, managing director, Kauvery Hospitals, here on Saturday.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of ‘India Valves 2019,’ a transcatheter valve course.
C. Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, highlighted how the State was a frontrunner in healthcare.
Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, and Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Group of Hospitals, spoke.
Over 600 delegates are attending the three-day conference.
