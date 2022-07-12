Cost accountants body gets new office-bearers

Cost accountant Sankar P. Panicker from Kochi has been elected as chairman of the Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for 2022-23.

R. Vishwanath Bhat from Bengaluru will be the vice-chairman, Vijay Kiran Agastya from Hyderabad has been elected secretary and Rajesh Sai Iyer from Chennai will be the treasurer, a press release said.