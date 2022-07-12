Cost accountants body gets new office-bearers
Cost accountant Sankar P. Panicker from Kochi has been elected as chairman of the Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for 2022-23.
R. Vishwanath Bhat from Bengaluru will be the vice-chairman, Vijay Kiran Agastya from Hyderabad has been elected secretary and Rajesh Sai Iyer from Chennai will be the treasurer, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.