Cost accountants body gets new office-bearers

Sankar P. Panicker

Sankar P. Panicker | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Cost accountant Sankar P. Panicker from Kochi has been elected as chairman of the Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for 2022-23.

R. Vishwanath Bhat from Bengaluru will be the vice-chairman, Vijay Kiran Agastya from Hyderabad has been elected secretary and Rajesh Sai Iyer from Chennai will be the treasurer, a press release said.


